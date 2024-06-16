Image Image Credit Consolidated News Pictures / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Ye Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

The artist formerly known as Kanye West is back on X and has already caused fans to uproar. A series of posts include mentions of Donald Trump, Elon Musk, Kamala Harris and even Taylor Swift, the only person he follows on Instagram.

In one post he stated, “Trump’s back in office. Ye’s back a billionaire. The world might just be OK,” before he said, “Calling X Twitter is like calling Ye Kanye. I don’t wanna hear nobody call Twitter Twitter, I mean X. Don’t call X Twitter.” Shortly after, he teased the idea of being a clone before showing love to The Weeknd’s new album Hurry Up Tomorrow. He mentioned that he wanted to use AI to replicate the drums on “Niagara Falls.”

In a strange turn of events, he explained, “I used to want to f**k Kamala until she lost. I don't f*k losers anymore.” The post was promptly deleted, and he apologized for the provocative post exclaiming, “Kamala seems like a very nice human I just wanna say sorry to her kids.” The “Hurricane” musician shared multiple politically charged posts, leaving many fans annoyed while right-wing leaning fans rejoiced in his stances.

Continuing his support for Trump, he shared, “The Democrats made me take the loser post down. Naw I’m kidding. [They] don’t control Black people no more. Trump [for] life,” before stating, “I risked my life to wear a red hat then he turned it black.” Ye mentioned that people close to him had cautioned him against wearing the MAGA hat. Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Scooter Braun and many more all expressed their displeasure with him publicly aligning with the current president of the United States.

Ye is up for a Grammy nomination alongside Ty Dolla Sign, Playboi Carti and Rich The Kid for their performance on the hit single, “Carnival.” The track reached No. 1 on the Hot 100 Billboard chart upon its release in 2024. The chant-worthy song is a standout from Vulture 1.

Press play on “Carnival” below!