Image Image Credit Venla Shalin/Contributor via Getty Images and Johnny Nunez/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Yeat and Lil Uzi Vert Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Yeat and Lil Uzi Vert’s recent studio session produced over 10 unreleased tracks.

The Up 2 Më creator previewed the songs during a Grailed shoot, hinting at a return to Yeat’s experimental roots.

While no joint project is confirmed, rumors of a Pink Lyfë collaboration are gaining traction again.

In a new Grailed feature, published on Thursday (Aug. 7), Yeat revealed that he and Lil Uzi Vert have recorded more than 10 new songs together — all within the span of a single week.

The update came during a New York City photo shoot, during which Yeat previewed unreleased material throughout the session. Among the tracks were the aforementioned cuts with his Philly counterpart, who has been a frequent collaborator since 2022.

“It’s a mix of a new experimental sound rooted in my old sound,” Yeat said about the direction of the new music. While neither artist announced a formal joint project, past rumors of a Pink Lyfë project are certain to be revived.

In addition to previewing music, the Grailed feature highlighted Yeat’s hands-on approach to creative direction. The story also noted his current focus on health and wellness, as well as his intentional distance from social media.

This link to Lil Uzi Vert marks the latest in a series of high-profile partnerships. In 2023, he appeared on Drake’s “IDGAF,” which peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. He’s also worked with Young Thug, Don Toliver and Childish Gambino in recent years.

Known for his distorted flows, bell-driven production and invented lingo, Yeat rose to prominence via acclaimed efforts like 2021’s Up 2 Më. Since then, he’s earned a wealth of Billboard 200 placements, including LYFESTYLE, which debuted at No. 1 in 2024.

Last Friday (Aug. 1), the California-born talent liberated surprise drop DANGEROUS SUMMER. The EP spans 11 tracks and includes assists from Toliver, FKA twigs, SahBabii, BNYX and more. According to Hits Daily Double, the project is expected to debut at No. 9 on the Billboard 200 with 30,000 first-week units. The achievement will extend Yeat’s streak of commercial success while setting the stage for his next full-length release, presumed to be A DANGEROUS LYFE.