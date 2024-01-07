Image Image Credit David A. Smith / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Lil Uzi Vert Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Lil Uzi Vert, like many artists from the SoundCloud era, has seen a great chunk of their catalog make its way online through leaks. On Monday (Dec. 30), during Pitchfork’s “Over/Under,” the “Just Wanna Rock” hitmaker shared their honest thoughts on the increasingly common issue in music.

“Leaks are not ready to be presented,” the Grammy-nominated artist said before addressing fans, scammers, and the “people in those rooms, in the Discords.” They continued, “And y’all sit there and say, ‘Oh, Lil Uzi is trash,’ y’all literally are basically watching me get dressed in my closet. I don’t [have] my clothes on yet. So y’all basically see me naked.”

“Y’all [are] not giving me a second to get dressed. Before I could dress the song up, y’all judge it,” Lil Uzi Vert further emphasized. Of course, when it came time to choose, they simply described leaks as “horrible”: “It’s not even a over or underrated.”

Earlier in the episode, Lil Uzi Vert interestingly revealed that many of their earlier songs were leaked “through email.” They claimed, “Email is not needed. Group texts... [are] underrated. That’s the new email… Email is stupid.”

In comparison to their peers, 2024 was a quiet year for Lil Uzi Vert, who only returned to social media in October. The following month, they rolled out their fourth studio album, Eternal Atake 2. The 16-song offering arrived with a lone feature from Big Time Rush and memorable records like “Light Year (Practice),” “Meteor Man” and “Chill Bae.”

Unfortunately, the project didn’t do all that well sales-wise. It came in at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 chart, marking the Philadelphia artist’s fifth Top 10 project with 59,000 album-equivalent units. Still, numbers fell short when considering the success of 2023’s Pink Tape and 2020’s Eternal Atake.

The year of 2025, however, seems to be a bit more promising, with Lil Uzi Vert confirming they’re “100 percent” hitting the road. “This time, before I even know any official dates, I’m already locked in to start rehearsing,” he told Rolling Stone.