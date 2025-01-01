Image Image Credit Shoja Lak/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Yeat performs at Ruisrock Festival Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Yeat’s surprise EP, DANGEROUS SUMMER, arrives this Friday (Aug. 1).

The cover art was shot by filmmaker Harmony Korine, adding a cinematic edge to the project’s aesthetic.

The release follows Yeat’s viral single “IM YEAT” and recent festival appearances with Drake and Don Toliver.

Yeat is ready to turn up the heat with DANGEROUS SUMMER, a surprise EP set to drop on Friday (Aug. 1) via Capitol Records. The announcement came without warning when the Oregon native took to Instagram with the bold caption: “NEW EP. NO ROLL OUT. NO DELUXE.”

The cryptic post included the project’s artwork, which was shot by boundary-pushing filmmaker Harmony Korine — best known in the music world for working with the likes of Gucci Mane and Travis Scott. While no official tracklist has been shared, fans are already bracing for another genre-bending ride from one of rap’s most enigmatic stars.

Yeat’s decision to forgo a traditional rollout comes as no surprise. The rapper built his career on unpredictability, dropping music with little to no warning while keeping fans hooked through cryptic visuals and unconventional aesthetics.

The announcement follows his recent burst of momentum. Earlier this month, he dropped the BNYX-produced single “IM YEAT,” which cleverly sampled the iconic “yah yeet yah” Vine and featured a viral clip of a fan chanting, “If you smell the money, that’s Yeat.” Notably, BNYX, a key architect of Yeat’s futuristic sound, was among the many collaborators who hyped the EP on social media.

The Irvine, California, rapper has also been making major moves offline. In addition to co-headlining Lyrical Lemonade’s 2025 Summer Smash with Don Toliver, he recently appeared during Drake’s set at London’s Wireless Festival to perform “IDGAF” live for the first time. Outside of music, he partnered with Taco Bell for their “Fan Style” campaign, encouraging fans to submit custom menu items for possible nationwide rollout. The rapper even debuted his own twist on the Crunchwrap Supreme, aptly dubbed the “YeatWrap.”

DANGEROUS SUMMER will be his first project since 2024’s LYFESTYLE, his first No. 1 album on the Billboard 200. The release moved over 89,000 units in its debut week and featured collaborations with Toliver, Kodak Black, Summrs and Lil Durk.