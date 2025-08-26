Image Image Credit Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Rapper Yella Beezy backstage during TwoGether Land Festival at Fair Park on May 25, 2024 in Dallas, Texas. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Yella Beezy is currently on house arrest for his suspected involvement in the 2020 death of Mo3 (born Melvin Noble). The Dallas rapper’s fate will be determined when his capital murder trial begins, which has been scheduled for 2026.

WFAA reports that Yella, born Markies Conway, is set to stand trial starting Feb. 2, 2026. Police arrested Yella in March 2025 and charged him with capital murder in Mo3’s death, per court documents. Although he was not the alleged trigger man, Yella has been accused of hiring the hitman.

This case traces back to 2020, when Mo3 was killed on a Texas highway. The 28-year-old was shot in broad daylight on Interstate 35. After being transported to a local hospital, he died of his injuries. Reportedly, the gunman and Mo3 were both driving northbound on I-35 when the masked shooter got out of his car and approached. The rapper got out his car and started running, with the gunman in pursuit and shooting multiple rounds — one of them hitting the late rapper in the back of the head.

A grand jury indicted Yella in March, and the “That’s On Me” rapper was taken into custody a couple of days after. According to FOX 5 Atlanta, “Conway, who goes by Yella Beezy, is accused of hiring White to kill Noble,” and that there is “strong enough information” to allege he intentionally and knowingly planned the shooting. Evidence against Beezy also includes a $40,000 cash withdrawal made just days after the killing.

Because Yella is facing a capital murder charge (White has also been charged with murder), a conviction could mean the death sentence in Texas. In late March, his bail was reduced from $2 million to $750,000 and he was released on bond. He has since remained on house arrest with electronic monitoring. Yella has pleaded not guilty.