Yo Gotti gifted GloRilla a Cadillac Escalade for her 26th birthday.

The surprise continues a tradition of lavish gifts from Gotti, including a Maybach and Audemars Piguet.

GloRilla is entering a new era musically, with fans anticipating her sophomore album.

GloRilla just added another car to her collection, courtesy of Yo Gotti. On Monday (Aug. 25), the “TGIF” rapper revealed that her CMG boss gifted her a brand-new Cadillac Escalade as a belated 26th birthday present.

In a video posted to Instagram, GloRilla shared her reaction to Gotti surprising her. “Oh s**t,” she exclaimed before laughing in disbelief. “Thank you!” she added, before hilariously asking, “How [do] I cut this b**ch on?” Shortly after, the I Am artist explained to her that it was a push-to-start.

“Work hard, play harder,” Glo captioned the clip alongside a few gym photos. In the comments section, Latto wrote, “Aweee, Gloria, [you] make me so happy.” Another person emphasized, “Gotti don’t play ‘bout Glo.” Watch the video below.

If past years are any indication, Gotti always goes big for GloRilla’s birthday. When she turned 25, he gifted the GLORIOUS rapper an Audemars Piguet watch. “Oh my God. I wanted one of these so bad,” Glo said. “Gotti, how did you know I wanted this?”

The year before, for her 24th, he surprised her with a Maybach SUV. “I appreciate [you] putting in [the] work and trusting [the] process!” he shared on social media at the time.

GloRilla marked her 26th birthday on July 28 with plenty to celebrate. Just days earlier, she hosted her first annual Glo Bash in Memphis, with the homecoming show also serving as the finale of "The Glorious Tour." She notably brought out Muni Long and Rob49 as special guests, both of whom previously collaborated with her on “DON’T DESERVE” and “Mama (Remix),” respectively.

So far, 2025 has been mostly about features for Glo, alongside her Keyshia Cole-sampling single “Typa.” However, that may be because she’s been laser-focused on her sophomore album. “I can’t tell y’all exactly when it’s coming, what year it’s coming, but I’m doing something different,” she told fans on X Spaces. “[I’m] stepping into a new era. I can’t tell y’all when it’s gonna be, but I’m excited for it.”