Young Thug is in the middle of an apology tour. On Sunday (Sept. 7), the Atlanta rapper took to X to ask for forgiveness from fans and friends after more audio files of him disparaging fellow rappers continued to leak over the weekend. The exact source of the leaked phone calls from his time in jail is still unconfirmed.

Though the infamous Young Stoner Life Records RICO case saw multiple defendants take plea deals, Thugger got off with time served and parole. Part of the conditions of his release were to stay out of trouble. While he seems to be following the terms according to law enforcement, the court of public opinion might beg to differ.

On late Sunday afternoon the “Bubbly” rapper tweeted, “To everyone involved in this situation, I’m sorry this is happening, and I hope u guys can forgive me. I’m moving forward with my life — thank you, God.”

He then added, “Flaws and all” four hours later. On Monday (Sept. 8) morning, he followed up with “Times like these [are] when my [loved] ones are supposed to look at the good I did towards them [rather than] the ugly.”

The Slime Season creator has burned numerous bridges thanks to the phone audio going viral. Some of those people giving him side eye include Future, Drake and GloRilla. Young Thug reportedly called Future an “idiot” and went off on him for passing on doing a “Free Thug” show during the trial.

Mariah The Scientist, Young Thug’s girlfriend, also got her own personal apology earlier on Monday after the Atlanta native was heard admitting to cheating on her, days before his arrest, in yet another phone call leak.

“My baby, I was wrong and I’m sorry for what I put [you] through,” Thugger wrote on X. “[You] deserved better from me. Thank you for everything, and I will do anything to make this work. [You] showed me what love is, and I hope I haven’t lost [you] forever… Everybody leave her out of this please. She’s an innocent girl and feels bad about all of this. Please give her peace.”