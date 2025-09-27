Image Image Credit Michael Tullberg / Stringer via Getty Images and Simone Joyner / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Young Thug arrives at a release party for his new album "PUNK" at Delilah and Drake at 2025 Wireless Festival Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

Drake offered Young Thug support after his jail calls were leaked, showing solidarity during a tough time.

The leak revealed who remained loyal and who distanced themselves, according to Thug.

Thug responded to the situation through “Miss My Dogs,” which later appeared on his album UY SCUTI.

Drake is riding with Young Thug, no matter what. On Friday (Sept. 26), during “The Pivot” podcast, the Atlanta rapper revealed that his “Oh U Went” collaborator reached out after leaked jail calls from his time behind bars surfaced online.

“The jail phones all that s**t came out, Drake text me, ‘N**ga, I love you. F**k ‘em, drop that music, bro. Let your music talk,’” Thugger recalled. He added that a few others picked up the phone as well, but not everyone did. “It’s a few people that didn’t call, so I’m damn near happy that the s**t happened because it showed their colors,” the “Digits” rapper explained.

Just weeks earlier, a leaked phone call circulated of Young Thug criticizing Drake over “Trance.” The track, produced by Metro Boomin, was something the beatmaker had planned for his own project, but Drake allegedly wanted it for Honestly, Nevermind. To make matters worse, Metro’s mother passed away the same month of the LP’s release.

“I don’t understand how anybody could approach him about music right now,” Young Thug said in the call, according to VIBE. “Drake [is] so stupid, he probably just sent some stupid condolences.”

Elsewhere in his conversation with “The Pivot,” Young Thug admitted the leaked calls showed him in a way he doesn’t normally present himself. “Damn, I was really on the phone talking about people. No girl in my entire life can tell you that I pillow talk with them,” he shared. “That s**t get to me every day, I was really on the phone like a p**sy.”

Young Thug has since tried to make amends with the artists mentioned on those calls — Mariah the Scientist, Future, and Lil Baby being among them — through “Miss My Dogs.” The record appeared on his new album, UY SCUTI, which also featured contributions from those very names.