Key Takeaways:

A Georgia judge previously ruled in favor of Young Thug, ordering the return of roughly $145K in seized assets.

Prosecutors have filed an appeal, arguing the delay was caused by Young Thug’s legal team.

The appeal could impact future asset forfeiture rulings in high-profile Hip Hop cases.

The authorities in the state of Georgia aren’t done with Young Thug yet. Though the Atlanta rapper took a plea deal and was able to walk away with probation in the infamous Young Stoner Life Records RICO case, his home state is seeking to keep the seized property it was ordered to return.

According to legal documents shared on social media on Tuesday (Sept. 23), the State of Georgia has filed an appeal to overturn a previous ruling that ordered the return of the rapper’s previously seized property. The document states that the plaintiff, in this case, Georgia, is seeking to retrieve nearly $150,000 in property.

Young Thug’s legal team cited a delay in the forfeiture hearing as a reason to dismiss a civil forfeiture lawsuit tied to the RICO case. Back in August, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Paige Reese Whitaker ruled in Young Thug’s favor and ordered his property be returned. The items reportedly included roughly $145,000 in cash, a Chevrolet Corvette, a Jeep Grand Cherokee, Mercedes-Benz vehicles, several firearms, assorted jewelry and more.

However, Judge Whitaker noted that the state could appeal. About a month after the initial ruling, the state filed its appeal on Sept. 19. The plaintiffs contend that a motion that Young Thug’s legal team previously filed is what caused the delay. As for the So Much Fun creator’s chains and whips, they are still in limbo while this all plays out in court.

“While we are gratified that the defendant will not be receiving gang-related jewelry back, we are perplexed that Judge Whitaker dismissed the case based on a timeline requested by defense counsel and a date the court set for trial,” Deputy District Attorney Jeff DiSantis said in August, per Fox 5 Atlanta. “We are evaluating the case now for possible appeal considering that strange procedural history."

While all this is playing out in court, Thugger has been dealing with numerous jail phone call leaks that have tarnished his reputation. He’s also set to drop his latest album, UY SCUTI, on Friday (Sept. 26).