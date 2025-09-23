Image Image Credit Kevin Mazur / Contributor via Getty Images and Paras Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Young Thug performs during 2021 Made In America and YFN Lucci performs during YFN Lucci and Friends Welcome Home concert Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

The long-running feud between Young Thug and YFN Lucci is back in the spotlight amid new music on the way.

Their beef, which began in 2017, has resurfaced through social media jabs and competitive album timing.

The simultaneous release of UY SCUTI and ALREADY LEGEND. could reshape Atlanta’s rap narrative.

Young Thug and YFN Lucci are going head-to-head all over again. Both of their albums, UY SCUTI and ALREADY LEGEND., are slated to come out on Friday (Sept. 26), and judging by their posts, neither rapper is particularly thrilled about it.

On Monday (Sept. 22), Thugger shared a photo of himself lying on the ground surrounded by UY SCUTI box set merch. “F**k [YFN Lucci],” he captioned the post. YFN Lucci later responded with a picture of the “Digits” hitmaker blowing a kiss to the camera. “Album ain’t nun’ for a million, ugly ahh man,” he wrote underneath the post. “[ALREADY LEGEND. drops] Friday, f**k buddy.”

As reported by REVOLT, Young Thug and YFN Lucci’s beef dates back to 2017, when the former artist declared himself the new Tupac Shakur on Beautiful Thugger Girls. “Pac would’ve never [worn] a dress,” YFN Lucci responded on X. The two traded jabs online around that time and again in 2019.

New details about their feud came to light last year while both rappers were behind bars. During Young Thug’s Young Stoner Life Records’ RICO trial, prosecutors alleged that he was the head of a Bloods-affiliated gang, Young Slime Life, which they say was responsible for the murder of Donovan “Nut” Thomas Jr. (a close friend of Lucci’s).

Many fans assumed UY SCUTI would arrive last Friday (Sept. 19), the same day as Cardi B’s AM I THE DRAMA? However, Thugger later clarified that was never really his plan to begin with. “Y’all know I wasn’t dropping Friday. It’s a ladies' day. Do yo’ s**t, [Cardi B],” he posted on X, to which she quote-tweeted, “And you better step next week. You got this. You know this!”

Despite all the anticipation, there's still a lot we don't know about UY SCUTI, such as its features or tracklist. Young Thug released its lead single, “Money On Money” featuring Future, back in April. At Lyrical Lemonade’s Summer Smash 2025, he previewed an unreleased collaboration with Ken Carson. By September, he opened up about where he stands with Mariah the Scientist, Lil Baby, Drake and others on the apologetic “Miss My Dogs.”