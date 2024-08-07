Image Image Credit Barry Brecheisen / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Young Thug at 2025 Summer Smash Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

A fan who drove nine hours to see Young Thug at Les Ardentes got $400 and a backstage photo from the rapper.

The moment came together after the fan messaged Young Thug’s team and got help from a fan-run account.

The story highlights how Young Thug is reconnecting with fans during his return to live shows.

Young Thug is a generous king. On Saturday (July 5), the “Digits” rapper performed at Belgium’s Les Ardentes festival, though he didn’t leave without making one lucky fan’s night.

On Sunday (July 6), an X user shared that they'd driven nine hours just to see Thugger live and got much more than a concert. “His team took me backstage to get a pic with him, and he paid for my gas,” they wrote alongside a picture with the rapper and another holding $400. “Best night of my life!”

As for how it came together, the fan said they simply messaged Young Thug’s team and got lucky. “They responded and found me and let me in,” he explained, also giving credit to @ThuggerDaily — the fan-run social media account that extensively covered his RICO trial last year — for helping.

During his set, Young Thug breezed through fan favorites like “Hot,” “Check,” “Wyclef Jean” and “Best Friend.” Les Ardentes is among the So Much Fun artist’s very first festival appearances since coming home last year. However, as fans already know, his live comeback officially happened at Lyrical Lemonade’s Summer Smash in June.

Just over a week after that, Lil Baby brought Young Thug out during the final U.S. date of the “WHAM World Tour.” The two performed “Dum, Dumb, and Dumber” together at Inglewood’s Intuit Dome for the first time.

Next up, the Young Stoner Life Records founder is headed to Openair Frauenfeld 2025, where he'll headline Day 2. He's slated to perform on Friday night (July 11) alongside artists like Ken Carson, Key Glock, Ceechynaa and Sahbabii.