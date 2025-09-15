Image Image Credit Jerritt Clark / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Quavo and Young Thug perform at Hollywood Palladium on November 18, 2019 Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

A leaked jail call revealed Young Thug making dismissive comments about the Migos.

The rapper later posted a message to Quavo, calling him “brada” and referencing Takeoff.

Fans are speculating about whether this signals a reconciliation or just damage control.

Young Thug’s apology tour over leaked jails call is still going strong. The latest artist to a get a mea culpa, of sorts, is fellow Atlanta rapper Quavo.

On Sunday (Sept. 14), Thugger posted a message to the “PASS OUT” rapper, seemingly hoping to make amends. “I love u brada. [You know] I'm overly with yo game ‘till we die, kid," he wrote on X, adding “#RipRocketMan,” as a nod to the late Takeoff. The original post was subsequently deleted.

Young Thug's message arrives after he disparaged the Migos in one of his numerous and infamous jail phone call audio leaks. In one of the calls, the “Go Crazy” rapper discussed the sale of Quality Control Music by CEO Pierre "P" Thomas, who he happens to have beef with. Thugger claimed that Lil Baby almost left QC but remained out of loyalty to P. This is when the Migos caught a stray.

"The people are only buying your label because of WHAM," he said, referring to Lil Baby’s January album and P, saying the latter was keeping his artists in the dark. “They're not buying your label because of no motherf**ing Migos. Them n**gas in the red, them n**gas ain't making no [money]."

The reaction to Young Thug’s message to Quavo was mixed. “Thug said, I’ll find me a friend, let me pick Quavo. I didn’t talk about him,” one commenter wrote on Instagram under The Shade Room’s post.

Another added, “Oh so Offset [worked] with Gunna and now you love Quavo.”

At time of reporting, there’s been no response from Quavo.

Despite all the controversy, Young Thug recently announced that he’s dropping a new album titled UY SCUTI on Friday (Sept. 19). He also recently released an apology song titled “Man I Miss My Dogs.”