It’s been almost two months since Young Thug became a free man, but his time in prison is apparently far from behind him. On Monday (Dec. 23), an unseen jail call between the "Digits" artist and Instagram model Leena Sayed — who shares a child with boxer Devin Haney — made its way online.

In the video, dated July 29, 2022, Sayed broke down crying after the Atlanta native told her to “move on” because of his legal issues. “Why would you say that?” she asked, followed by Young Thug answering, "I don't want to be a burden." Naturally, the internet had plenty to say, including the rapper himself.

“Man, me and twin [were] talking ‘bout some whole other serious s**t. I don’t know [why] she spoke on loving other people or anything else ‘cause [I] ain’t giving no f**k bout no h**s or n**gas,” Young Thug tweeted. “I’m the capital P. That’s my twin and nothing else. Never have, never will.”

In a follow-up tweet, he continued, “I can have that lil’ s**t right now if I wanted it, but she [has] been pushing the P harder than n**gas. That’s the twin… I got who I want,” presumably talking about Mariah the Scientist.

Fortunately, Sayed has since come out and clarified the footage was from before she and Haney met. “I would never talk to Thug or any other man,” her Instagram Story read.

The jail call between Young Thug and Sayed was just one of several clips that hit the internet on Monday. In one video shared by Law&Crime, the YSL Records founder was seen talking with his representative, Geoffrey Ogunlesi, while another saw him chatting with Mariah about celebrity gossip.

Some fans might recall that in January, an entirely different call involving Young Thug and Mariah circulated on the internet. “What’s up, baby? Merry Christmas,” the “Aura” singer said before blowing a kiss into the camera. Given the obvious intimate nature of their conversation, Drake and Meek Mill went on to call out then-presiding judge Ural Glanville.

In October, Young Thug’s legal team declined a plea deal from prosecutors and chose no contest instead. The decision ultimately paid off, with Judge Paige Reese Whitaker sentencing him to 15 years of probation and adding another five years of time served. He was also given 20 years, which will be commuted if he completes probation without any issues.