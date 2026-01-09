Image Image Credit Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Young Thug attends a Back-to-School Event at Hosea Helps on Aug. 2, 2025, in Atlanta, Georgia. Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

A Georgia judge ruled in favor of Young Thug, officially ordering the return of his seized assets.

The ruling follows a dismissed forfeiture complaint and a failed state appeal.

The property must be returned by 5 p.m. on Friday (Jan. 9) per the court’s order.

It took a while, but Young Thug is officially getting all of his property back — even after a state appeal to overturn the initial ruling. On Wednesday (Jan. 7), a judge ordered the State of the Georgia to return all the property that was part of a civil forfeiture tied due to the Atlanta rapper’s YSL RICO case.

According to 11Alive, on Wednesday (Jan. 7), Fulton County Judge Paige Whitaker ordered prosecutors to return the assets that were taken from Thugger during the trial. The haul was sizable including multiple automobiles, jewelry, firearms and almost $150,000 in cash.

This has been a long saga for the UY SCUTI artist. In October 2024, he pleaded no contest to RICO and gang leader charges. The trial had been ongoing for over a year (he was arrested in May 2022), and Whitaker sentenced him to time served and 15 years of probation. Prosecutors had recommended a sentence of 45 years — 25 years in prison and 20 on probation.

In September 2025, the State of Georgia filed an appeal to overturn a prior ruling from Whitaker, which ordered his previously seized property be returned. In her latest ruling from the bench, the judge relayed that the law was in Thug’s favor.

“The Court finds that the plain language of statute requires that Claimants' property be returned promptly, free of liens and encumbrances,” she wrote, per 11Alive. “The State has not identified any authority that would allow it to retain custody of the property where the forfeiture complaint has been dismissed and now the State's appeal of that dismissal has been dismissed.”

Per Judge Whitaker, Thugger’s property must be returned by 5 p.m. on Friday (Jan. 9).

Things have been going well for Thug lately. In December, he proposed to Mariah the Scientist, notably after the couple hit a rough patch thanks to his infamous jail phone calls. Nevertheless, she said yes.