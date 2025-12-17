Image Image Credit Paras Griffin / Contributor via Getty Images and Bennett Raglin / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Young Thug performs during his “Hometown Hero: Young Thug & Friends A Benefit” concert at State Farm Arena and Mariah the Scientist performs during the Power 105.1's Power Sessions Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

The proposal happened during Young Thug’s “Hometown Hero: Young Thug & Friends” benefit concert in Atlanta.

Mariah the Scientist had recently expressed her desire to be married before having children.

Their relationship dates back to 2021, with public hints about taking the next step.

Mariah the Scientist is a fiancée! On Tuesday (Dec. 16) night, Young Thug proposed to the “Rainy Days” singer at his “Hometown Hero: Young Thug & Friends” benefit concert.

During the show at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena, Thug got on one knee and popped the big question, as footage shared online showed. “What [do] you say, baby?” he asked as “Will You Marry Me?” lit up the massive screen behind them. “Put it on!” Mariah responded, signaling for him to put the engagement ring on her finger.

“[I] guess I’m getting married,” the HEARTS SOLD SEPARATELY artist later told the crowd, which erupted into cheers as the couple shared a kiss. Take a look below.

Thugger asking Mariah to be his fiancée came only a few days after she spoke about wanting to be a wife. While chatting with Angie Martinez backstage at Power 105.1’s Power Sessions on Saturday (Dec. 13), she said, “I want to be married.”

“I can't speak for everybody, but … that's what I'm doing,” she continued, adding that she wants “at least one” child. “I'll start with that and see how I can manage.” When Martinez asked if she wanted the ring or the baby first, Mariah answered, “I want to be married first. I really do because, I don’t know, maybe I just want a commitment that doesn't involve an obligation to a baby. I just want it to be out of love, not out of responsibility.”

Thug and Mariah, who’ve been dating since 2021, have been dropping small hints for a while about wanting to move forward. In November, the “Digits” rapper told reporters outside GQ’s annual Men of the Year party that he “put a baby in” her.

Then, a few weeks later on Complex’s “GOAT Talk,” Mariah admitted she was having “baby fever.” She told Kali Uchis, “I’m having baby fever. Like, I wanna do it. Anyways. That’s another convo.”