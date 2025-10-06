Image Image Credit Barry Brecheisen / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Young Thug performs during the 2025 Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

The numbers are in for Young Thug’s UY SCUTI. On Sunday (Oct. 5), Billboard reported that the rapper’s fourth studio album debuted at No. 6 on the 200 chart.

It was the week’s second-biggest debut, coming in couple of spots behind Doja Cat’s Vie at No. 4. According to the publication, UY SCUTI moved 52,000 album-equivalent units. Of that total, 39,000 came from on-demand streams, with the remainder consisting of pure sales. The rollout included several digital versions featuring bonus tracks, along with standard deluxe boxed sets.

It’s definitely a noticeable decline from 2023’s BUSINESS IS BUSINESS, which debuted at No. 2 with 89,000 units. To be fair, though, the new album had just two singles (“Money On Money” featuring Future and “Miss My Dogs”) and was postponed a week past its original release date.

For anyone curious, last week’s chart-topper, Cardi B’s AM I THE DRAMA?, now sits at No. 3. The Grammy Award-winning rapper teamed up with Young Thug for “On The News” from his album, which included its fair share of features. He enlisted Mariah the Scientist, Ken Carson, 21 Savage, Lil Baby and YFN Lucci, to mention a few.

Some of the highlights included “Ninja,” where Thugger controversially used the N-word with the hard R, and “Dreams Rarely Do Come True,” in which he threw a shot at Gunna. UY SCUTI also got a deluxe update last Friday (Oct. 3). The Supernova Edition added seven more songs, including a Lil Keed collaboration.

Young Thug revealed during Adin Ross’ livestream last month that he’ll be touring in support of the LP. “I’m going on tour to begin the next year,” he said. “I’ma take a few people.” So far, the only confirmed person is Quavo, who appeared on “Spider or Jeffery.” The “Digits” hitmaker also teased there’s “a lot more top-tier” acts on the full lineup.