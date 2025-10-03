Image Image Credit Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Rapper Young Thug performs During Young Thug Live From Fulton Courthouse on September 28, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Key Takeaways:

The Supernova edition includes 7 new tracks that fans had been waiting on for years.

A posthumous Lil Keed feature is the only guest appearance on the deluxe.

Several of the new songs were previously leaked or teased, now officially released.

As promised, Young Thug has delivered the deluxe edition of UY SCUTI. On Friday (Oct. 3), the Atlanta rapper introduced an additional seven tracks to his fourth studio, just a week after its original release.

Much of the deluxe sounds like it could belong to a completely different project, largely because many of the “new” songs are actually leaks and unreleased cuts that fans had been asking for long before Thug’s incarceration. “I’ma put out a lot of old songs that the people always wanted, like s**t that I already had leaked,” he told Adin Ross during their livestream on Tuesday (Sept. 30).

Perhaps the oldest track of the bunch is “Safe,” which finally landed on streaming after first coming out in 2017. On it, Thug raps about spending more on security than he makes “just to be safe.” Other familiar cuts include “Yes You Can” and the ATL Jacob-produced “By The Police.”

Thankfully, the deluxe isn’t entirely recycled. It also houses “I Put A” featuring Lil Keed, who serves as the expanded version’s lone feature. “Pulled up on Thugger Thugger, kick it like it's Liu Kang / And I don't f**k with rap n**gas, these n**gas too gay,” the late artist raps. Take a listen to the UY SCUTI (Supernova Edition) below.

The extended version of the album arrived at the tail end of UY SCUTI’s tracking week. According to Hits Daily Double, the LP is projected to debut in the Top 10 of the Billboard 200 with roughly 48,000 album-equivalent units.

In its original form, UY SCUTI already offers plenty, from Thug reflecting on his time behind bars to addressing the leaked jail calls that nearly threw a wrench in his career. There’s also tons of features, such as Cardi B, Mariah the Scientist, YFN Lucci, Lil Baby, and Sexyy Red, among others.