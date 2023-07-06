Image Image Credit Rodin Eckenroth / Stringer via Getty Images and Neilson Barnard / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Yung Miami and Lizzo Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Yung Miami and Lizzo understand that the internet is hard to please, even more so when it comes to women’s bodies.

On Saturday (March 22) night, the two spoke about social media's obsession with tearing women down during the Special singer’s Twitch livestream, where Lizzo called Yung Miami to have her clarify her earlier comments on the “Club Shay Shay” podcast. The “CFWM” rapper said, “Everybody [says] you look good, but then you have the little 5% that’s just like, ‘She looked better when she was fat.’”

She added, “I was just referencing [the fact that] you can’t make [everybody] happy. They always got something to say when it comes to women’s bodies.” Now more than ever, the goalpost for women across any genre seems to be constantly moving as it relates to what’s considered attractive or acceptable.

For context, Yung Miami appeared on the “Club Shay Shay” podcast on Wednesday (March 19), where Shannon Sharpe asked if she thought society pressures women into getting cosmetic surgery.

Like many others, she agreed and brought up Lizzo as an example: “Everybody was like, ‘Oh my God, she’s so fat.’ She looks so good now. Now it’s like, ‘Oh my God, ew.’ ... Pick a side. What do you want?” Of course, nothing foul was said, though it doesn’t exactly take much for a quote to get clipped, taken out of order and turned into a talking point.

Lizzo’s Weight Loss And The Greater Conversation Around Women’s Bodies

According to E! News, Lizzo has been open about her weight loss journey since September 2024. Since then, she’s shut down rumors about Ozempic and surgery, in addition to frequently sharing clips of herself working hard in the gym.

“It’s never enough,” Lizzo emphasized. Moments before, Yung Miami explained, “You don’t get surgery, and it’s like, ‘Oh my God, you got a little boy’s body. Oh my God, she’s gained weight [or] she’s too skinny.’ Then, you do get a BBL, [and they’re like], ‘We don’t like BBLs. We like natural bodies. Why would you get surgery?’”

In recent years, we’ve seen women like Ice Spice criticized online for being too small one day and too large the next, depending on what stan Twitter decides. Prior to becoming everyone's fitness inspiration, GloRilla also faced endless opinions about her body after getting breast augmentation.

Even before then, artists like Nicki Minaj, Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion and Coi Leray have constantly dealt with frequent misogynistic comments about their appearance, outfits and — for the "Super Bass" and "Bodak Yellow" hitmakers in particular — their post-pregnancy bodies and age.