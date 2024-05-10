Image Image Credit Neilson Barnard / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Cardi B Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Since giving birth to her and Offset’s third child in late September 2024, some fans speculate that Cardi B quickly received surgery for her body. The “BONGOS” emcee took to the internet to shoot down the rumors.

Saturday morning (Oct. 5), a user shared, “The fact Cardi B really did that to her body is pissing me off! .. Like y'all gotta start loving yourself ladies! No way she should've f**ced her shit up like that an she really thinks that sh*t look good too. Smh, it don't Cardi, you still bae a lil bit but you blew it.”

In response, the New York-bred rapper stated, “Y’all really need to relax ..This is how my body REALLY LOOKS LIKE …My body looks exaggerated in the other video cause I have a 5X faja on…I want yall to think wit yall brain ..Yall was just praising my body couple days ago …do yall think I went and got surgery in 2 days ?”

She followed up the post agreeing with a fan explaining, “You can’t get surgery unless the child you had 6months and up anyway.” Cardi B has been dealing with countless rumors since her career started, but especially now after the news of her and Offset heading for a divorce hit the news. There has been endless conversation around who cheated, when it happened, and where both of them go from here.

While Offset has been seen on the internet seemingly unbothered, whether in the gym or previewing songs in the studio, his soon-to-be ex-wife has been on Spaces or IG Live giving a few details about their relationship and the changes that will come.

Cardi B had an exciting run, debuting multiple looks at 2024 Paris Fashion Week. In a brief interview with “Fits From The Streets” she showed love to Rihanna and Teyana Taylor, citing them as fashion inspirations. Over the past few years, she has become one of the most sought-after celebrities in the fashion community.

