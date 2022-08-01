News Mystikal Arrested on Rape, Domestic Abuse Charges / 08.01.2022

Mystikal is behind bars after being accused of rape again.

On Sunday, the 51-year-old rapper, whose real name is Michael Tyler, was arrested and booked into the Ascension Parish Jail in Louisiana. He is facing charges including first-degree rape, simple robbery, domestic abuse battery, false imprisonment, and simple criminal damage to property.

Deputies responded to a local hospital in reference to a sexual assault just before midnight on Saturday, according to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office. Detectives interviewed the alleged victim, who sustained minor injuries during the attack.

Mystikal was identified as a suspect after further investigation. No bond has been set and he is awaiting arraignment.

“He was arrested and booked into the Ascension Parish Jail,” Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Donovan Jackson told NBC News. “This is an ongoing investigation. Further details may be limited at this time.”

This isn’t the first time the Grammy-nominated rapper, known for hits like “Danger (Been So Long)” and “Shake Ya Ass,” has been accused of sexual misconduct. He was charged with rape and kidnapping in 2017 and spent 18 months in jail before being released on a $3 million bond. The charges against him were later dropped for lack of evidence.

He also served six years in prison after pleading guilty in 2003 to sexual battery and extortion for forcing his then-hairstylist to perform sex acts on him and two bodyguards.