News Taylor Hill / Contributor via Getty Images Ye Announces "Yeezy Porn Is Cumming" With Brief Promo Clip / 04.25.2024

On Wednesday (April 24), Ye tweeted a six-second clip stating, “Yeezy Porn is cumming,” accompanied by a voiceover directing viewers to “go to yeezy.com.”

The post arrived on the heels of earlier reports from TMZ indicating that the Chicago native was deep into discussions to establish a pornography business under his Yeezy brand. According to the outlet, Ye spoke with producer Mike Moz and adult actress Stormy Daniels’ ex-husband to potentially lead the new division.

Ye’s past with adult content, which he openly discussed as a personal struggle, made the Yeezy Porn announcement even more interesting. In a 2019 interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music’s Beats 1, he detailed his battles with “full-on pornography addiction.”

The rapper explained, “My dad had a Playboy left out at age 5. It’s affected every choice I have made for the rest of my life from age 5 to now, [where I’m] having to kick the habit. And it just presents itself in the open, like it’s OK. And I stand up and say, ‘You know, it’s not OK.’”

Notably, Ye served as the creative director of the first-ever Pornhub Awards in 2018. He styled all of the presenters, designed custom statuettes, and dropped merchandise commemorating the ceremony. Additionally, the artist debuted “I Love It” with Lil Pump alongside its Spike Jonze-produced video.

Ye’s teaser for Yeezy Porn was understandably met with a lot of backlash, especially considering JESUS IS KING. “Kanye gotta be the first person on Earth to have gospel music and porn on his resume,” wrote one Twitter user.

“It has always been about the money for Kanye. The gospel era was basically another venture for him,” read a separate tweet. Elsewhere, another person said, “Kanye constantly makes it harder for his fans to defend him.” Peep more reactions below.

It has always been about the money for kanye, the gospel era was basically just another business venture for him — Sinachi (@Sina3hi) April 25, 2024

Kanye constantly makes it harder for his fans to defend him — REKY🌟 (@REKSZNALT) April 25, 2024

Kanye needs help, and seriously. — Want A Good Username (@WantAGoodHandle) April 25, 2024

kanye fans when he has antisemitic nazi meltdown: "my goat didn't mean it like that, he meant it in a christian love everyone kinda way you don't get it, he made graduation" kanye fans when he makes porn: https://t.co/fbw9yAciqh pic.twitter.com/Jl3Ek5K1st — onecko 🇵🇸 (@oneonecko) April 25, 2024