Ye Announces "Yeezy Porn Is Cumming" With Brief Promo Clip

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  04.25.2024

On Wednesday (April 24), Ye tweeted a six-second clip stating, “Yeezy Porn is cumming,” accompanied by a voiceover directing viewers to “go to yeezy.com.”

The post arrived on the heels of earlier reports from TMZ indicating that the Chicago native was deep into discussions to establish a pornography business under his Yeezy brand. According to the outlet, Ye spoke with producer Mike Moz and adult actress Stormy Daniels’ ex-husband to potentially lead the new division.

Ye’s past with adult content, which he openly discussed as a personal struggle, made the Yeezy Porn announcement even more interesting. In a 2019 interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music’s Beats 1, he detailed his battles with “full-on pornography addiction.”

The rapper explained, “My dad had a Playboy left out at age 5. It’s affected every choice I have made for the rest of my life from age 5 to now, [where I’m] having to kick the habit. And it just presents itself in the open, like it’s OK. And I stand up and say, ‘You know, it’s not OK.’”

Notably, Ye served as the creative director of the first-ever Pornhub Awards in 2018. He styled all of the presenters, designed custom statuettes, and dropped merchandise commemorating the ceremony. Additionally, the artist debuted “I Love It” with Lil Pump alongside its Spike Jonze-produced video.

Ye’s teaser for Yeezy Porn was understandably met with a lot of backlash, especially considering JESUS IS KING. “Kanye gotta be the first person on Earth to have gospel music and porn on his resume,” wrote one Twitter user. 

“It has always been about the money for Kanye. The gospel era was basically another venture for him,” read a separate tweet. Elsewhere, another person said, “Kanye constantly makes it harder for his fans to defend him.” Peep more reactions below.

News

