2 Chainz Honors Kobe Bryant with Tattoo
2 Chainz is paying tribute to No. 24. In the wake of Kobe Bryant's death, the rapper honored the late Lakers legend by tatting his team number 24 on his legs. A "2" appears...
Wiz Khalifa Drops ‘It’s Only Weed Bro’ Mixtape
Wake and bake. Wiz Khalifa blazes up his new mixtape It's Only Weed Bro as a gift to fans. The smokers' set kicks off with "Ain't Shit Changed" and includes seven soulful joints to...
Bhad Bhabie Drops ‘Yikes’ Freestyle
Just days after Nicki Minaj dropped her new song "Yikes," Bhad Bhabie is giving it the remix treatment. The 16-year-old rapper puts her stamp on the Queen's latest hit. On her brief 40-second freestyle,...
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie to Release New Album ‘Artist 2.0’ on Friday
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie is serenading his fans with new music this Valentine's Day. The Bronx rapper has announced that his highly-anticipated third studio album, Artist 2.0, will arrive on Feb. 14. Earlier...
Ava DuVernay to Direct Nipsey Hussle Documentary for Netflix
The Marathon continues. A Nipsey Hussle documentary is in the works for Netflix with Ava DuVernay in the director's chair, according to Deadline. Netflix secured the feature-length doc on the late rapper for a...
Nicki Minaj Reveals Why She Hasn’t Collaborated with Kendrick Lamar
Nicki Minaj fans have been patiently waiting for a Kendrick Lamar collaboration. Following the release of her new song "Yikes," Nicki returned with her first Queen Radio episode of the decade on Monday. During...
Eminem’s ‘Lose Yourself’ Sees Sales Surge After Oscars Performance
Eminem is seeing a surge in sales following his surprise performance of "Lose Yourself" at the 2020 Oscars. According to Billboard, the 8 Mile track sold 4,000 downloads in the U.S. following Sunday's show,...
Beyoncé and JAY-Z Host Oscars After-Party with Rihanna, Kanye West, & Travis Scott
Beyoncé and JAY-Z's Oscars after-party was the place to be on Sunday night. The superstar couple hosted their third annual Gold Party following the 92nd Annual Academy Awards, which brought out A-listers including Kanye...
Starz Announces Four ‘Power’ Spinoffs
The "Power" universe is expanding. Four spinoffs of the hit Starz series are in the works—"Power Book II: Ghost," "Power Book III: Raising Kanan," "Power Book IV: Influence," and "Power Book V: Force." The...
Janet Jackson Announces ‘Black Diamond’ Album and Tour
Janet Jackson is gearing up for a new album and tour for 2020. The pop icon is bringing her "Black Diamond World Tour" to arenas across North America this summer. The tour will feature...
Lil Wayne’s ‘Funeral’ Debuts at No. 1
Tunechi is back on top. Lil Wayne debuts at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with his 13th studio album Funeral. The project, which features Big Sean, XXXTentacion, and Adam Levine, enters with 139,000...
Watch Eminem’s Surprise Performance of ‘Lose Yourself’ at the Oscars
Seventeen years after winning the Oscar for Best Original Song, Eminem performed at the Academy Awards for the very first time. Following a package on iconic songs from movies, the Detroit rapper shocked the...