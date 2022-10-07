Music Videos Premiere: MK xyz Is Looking for a 'Baddie' in Her Sexy New Video / 10.07.2022

Calling all baddies.

MK xyz continues to show why she’s one of music’s brightest new stars. A singer, songwriter, dancer, and actress, the quadruple-threat delivers her new video for “Baddie,” premiering exclusively on Rap-Up.

“I need a baddie to crush on me, to love on me,” she sings on the hypnotic track, produced by Tricky Stewart, Donut, and Corey K.

In the accompanying video, the 24-year-old sensation oozes confidence, charisma, and sex appeal while showing off her dance moves in the steamy locker room scenes.

“It’s giving me versus me ’cause I’m looking for a baddie and you know what, I am one,” she told Rap-Up of the visual. “I’m in this space where I’m mastering all these different versions of myself.”

MK xyz is quickly making a name for herself. She caught the attention of Tricky Stewart, who signed her to his Epic Records imprint RZ3 after seeing her popular cover videos. In addition to appearing in Beyoncé’s Ivy Park campaign, she teamed up with G-Eazy on her debut single “Pass It” off her forthcoming album.

See why this “Baddie” is one to watch.