News Cassidy Sparrow / Contributor via Getty Images and WWD / Contributor via Getty Images Saweetie Shares Screenshot Of Unread Message From Quavo After Being Mentioned In "Over H**s & B**ches" / 04.23.2024

On Monday (April 22) night, Saweetie responded to being mentioned in Quavo’s latest diss track aimed at Chris Brown, titled “Over H**s & B**ches.” On the song, the Georgia rapper referenced his former relationship with her by boasting, “I can take a model b**ch and make a Saweetie, n**ga.”

The lyric struck a nerve with the “Tap In” hitmaker, who quickly took to Twitter to express her disapproval. She posted a screenshot of an unread Instagram DM from Quavo dated Jan. 14.

His message read, “Damn. We used to mean [as f**k] to each [other].” Alongside the image, Saweetie also added a pointed caption: “Hopefully the model he turns into me replies.”

hopefully the model he turns into me replies pic.twitter.com/eSqBcPh0wP — ❄️ (@Saweetie) April 23, 2024

Quavo and Brown’s beef escalated with the singer dropping “Weakest Link” over the weekend. At one point, he claimed to have slept with Saweetie while she was dating the “Himothy” artist. “You f**ked my ex-h**, that’s cool, I don’t give no f**k, lil n**ga/ ‘Cause I f**ked yo’ ex when you were still with her, b**ch, I’m up, lil n**ga,” Breezy rapped.

Saweetie reacted to the aforementioned lyric with an image of social media personality Tim Bae smirking while holding a blunt. She said, “Let me go rewrite these ‘NANi’ verses” in the same post, which has over 5,400 retweets to date.

let me go rewrite these nani verses pic.twitter.com/4a1BId51s6 — ❄️ (@Saweetie) April 20, 2024

It’s worth mentioning that Saweetie and Quavo began dating in 2018 but ended their relationship in 2021 amid allegations of infidelity. After the pair’s breakup, elevator footage of them fighting surfaced online, and the West Coast emcee’s gifted Bentley was also repossessed.

During a February installment of “Nightcap,” host Shannon Sharpe referred to Saweetie as “the one that used to date Quavo.” She handled the situation surprisingly well by listing her accolades: “Why you do that to me? That’s all I got? You know ’cause I’m the ‘ICY GRL,’ I was Ms. McDonalds, I had a MAC campaign. I done broke some records.”