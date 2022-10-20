News NBA YoungBoy Taps Nicki Minaj, Yeat for New Album 'Ma, I Got a Family' / 10.20.2022

Two weeks after dropping his last project, NBA YoungBoy is back with another one.

Tonight, the rapper will celebrate his 23rd birthday with Ma, I Got a Family. Hosted by DJ Drama, the 19-track Gangsta Grillz edition features a collaboration with Yeat (“I Don’t Text Back”).

Nicki Minaj also reunites with YoungBoy on “I Admit.” The two previously teamed up on Mike WiLL Made-It’s 2020 single “What That Speed Bout!?”

YoungBoy is embracing his role as a father. He appears on the cover with his fiancée Jazlyn Mychelle and their two children. Last month, the couple welcomed a baby boy, YoungBoy’s 10th child.

This marks YoungBoy’s fifth release of 2022 following his Colors mixtape in January and The Last Slimeto in August. In March, he and DaBaby teamed up on their collaborative project, Better Than You. Earlier this month, he released his mixtape 3800 Degrees.

Ma, I Got a Family arrives at midnight. See the tracklist below.

Ma, I Got a Family Tracklist

1. “Pop Out”

2. “Rain”

3. “Sedated”

4. “Get Right”

5. “Right Now”

6. “McQueen”

7. “Ben Lomond Mountain”

8. “Kentrell Talk”

9. “Sport Mode”

10. “Pay Me”

11. “All the Problems”

12. “Chose”

13. “Rose Gold”

14. “I Admit” feat. Nicki Minaj

15. “Change on Me”

16. “King of the Jungle”

17. “I Don’t Text Back” feat. Yeat

18. “Act a Fool”

19. “Kick It”