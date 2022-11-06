21 Savage and Drake

Drake and 21 Savage Share Fake 'SNL' Performance

By Devin
  /  11.06.2022

Live from New York, it’s Drake and 21 Savage.

Hot off the release of their joint album Her Loss, the duo continued their “press run” with an unofficial performance on “SNL.” But this one didn’t air live on NBC and instead was posted by Drake and Savage on their social channels at the same time that “SNL” was actually airing.

Following an introduction from Michael B. Jordan, who called Her Loss “one of the most relatable albums of all time,” the duo performed one of the 16 tracks, “On BS.” They emerged from what appeared to be the actual Studio 8H at 30 Rock before delivering a full set, which opened with their own “SNL” bumper and ended with fake cheers from the audience.

Drake and 21 have been staging their media rollout with a series of fake appearances. They created their own Vogue cover and released a fake preview of a “Tiny Desk” performance. They also sat down with Howard Stern for a mock interview where they discussed porn and dating.

All the viral clips appear to be working. Her Loss is expected to debut at No. 1 with 335-350,000 units. The album has stirred controversy with its lyrics about Kanye West and Megan Thee Stallion, who clapped back at Drake following his apparent diss.

Meanwhile, on the actual “SNL,” Steve Lacy was performing his No. 1 hit “Bad Habit” and “Helmet.”

