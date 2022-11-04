News Getty Images Kanye West Responds to Drake Diss on 'Her Loss' / 11.04.2022

Drake has Kanye West feeling some type of way about his lyrics.

On Friday, Drake and 21 Savage dropped their joint album Her Loss. On the song “Circo Loco,” the Toronto rapper revisits his 2021 reunion with Ye and reveals that he only did so at the urging of Rap-A-Lot CEO J. Prince.

“Linking with the opps, bitch, I did that shit for J. Prince / Bitch, I did it for the mob ties,” he raps.

Back in December, the two seemingly put their years-long beef aside and reunited on stage during a two-hour benefit concert for Larry Hoover at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Drake goes on to suggest that his beef with Ye is not resolved. “And I never been the one to go apologize / Me, I’d rather hit ’em up one more time.”

After the lyrics went viral, it didn’t take long for Ye to respond, telling Drake to stop with the disses. “Enough already I done gave this man his flowers multiple times,” he tweeted.

He then told Drake to unite with him against the bad record deals. “Let’s really see who are real ops are in this music game,” he added. “Imagine all the rappers on the same side and everyone cleaning up each others contracts. It’s kingdom time. Love Drake #lovespeech.”

But it doesn’t appear that Drake needs anyone’s help when it comes to his contracts. Earlier this year, he signed a reported $400 million deal with Universal Music Group.

During his controversial “Drink Champs” appearance, Ye called Drake the “greatest rapper ever.”

Kanye wasn’t the only one in Drake’s crosshairs. He also brought up Megan Thee Stallion on the same Her Loss track.

“This bitch lie ’bout getting shots, but she still a stallion / She don’t even get the joke, but she still smiling,” he raps on “Circo Loco,” referencing the infamous shooting involving Tory Lanez.

Meg, who was shot in the foot during the July 2020 incident, clapped back. “I know I’m very popular but y’all gotta stop attaching weak ass conspiracy theories in bars to my name lol,” tweeted the Houston hottie. “Ni**as nor hoes EVER address me or @ me WITH a fact or receipts. I AM CLOUT BITCH keep sucking my pussy.”

