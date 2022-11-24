News Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images Offset Shares New Tribute to Takeoff: 'Missing Everything About You' / 11.24.2022

Offset is missing Takeoff.

Three weeks after the tragedy rocked the hip-hop community, Offset continues to mourn the loss of his cousin and fellow Migos member.

On Wednesday, Offset took to Instagram to share another emotional tribute. He posted a photo of a smiling Takeoff wearing a grey suit and his signature shades.

“Missing everything bout you specially that smile,” wrote Offset.

Prior to that, he shared a series of photos of himself while reflecting on his new reality. “Life will never be the same #LL 🚀 4L,” he captioned it.

Earlier in the month, an emotional Offset took the stage to honor Takeoff during his star-studded memorial at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena, and later penned a heartfelt tribute on Instagram.

“The pain you have left me with is unbearable,” he wrote. “My heart is shattered and I have so many things to say, but I can’t find the words. I’ve been going to sleep and waking up hoping that all of this is a dream, but it’s reality, and reality feels like a nightmare.”

Offset, who delayed his album in the wake of Takeoff’s death, also reflected on their brotherhood.

“I wish I could hug you one last time. Laugh one last time. Smoke one one last time. Perform one last time,” he added. “I know someone with a soul like yours is in heaven now. I hope you can see how much we love you and miss you. You have left a hole in my heart that will never be filled. Give me strength, give your brothers strength, give your family strength.”

Quavo posted his own emotional tribute to his nephew. “You are OUR angel watching me and watching us this whole time in living form making sure EVERYONE FELT UR LOVE AND HUGS while u here and u made our dreams come true,” he said. “Me and u knew we gon always be with each other for life and jus like now we gon see each other again.”

Takeoff was shot and killed outside a Houston bowling alley on Nov. 1. He was 28. An investigation into his death is ongoing and no suspects have been named.