Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar, and SZA

Getty Images

Barack Obama Shares His Favorite Songs of 2022

By Devin
  /  12.25.2022

It’s that time of the year again.

With just a week left in the year, former President Barack Obama has revealed his favorite songs of 2022. From Beyoncé to SZA, the 44th President of the United States remains on the pulse when it comes to music.

Obama’s 25-song playlist kicks off with Kendrick Lamar’s Grammy-nominated song “The Heart Part 5” and includes Ari Lennox’s “POF,” Bad Bunny’s “Tití Me Preguntó,” and Rosalía’s “Saoko.”

And no playlist is complete without Beyoncé, whose Renaissance hit “Break My Soul” makes the cut. Other Obama-approved jams include Steve Lacy’s “Sunshine” featuring Fousheé and Koffee’s “Pull Up,” while Burna Boy’s smash “Last Last” and Ayra Starr’s “Rush” also receive a co-sign.

The presidential picks round out with SZA’s “Shirt,” Lizzo’s “About Damn Time,” and Adam Blackstone and Jazmine Sullivan’s “‘Round Midnight.”

In addition to music, Obama has shared his favorite movies and books of the past year.

“I always enjoy sharing my end of year music playlist with all of you — and this year we heard a lot of great songs. Here are some of my favorites,” wrote Obama, while asking for suggestions from his followers.

See Obama’s year-end selections below.

News
President Obama

TRENDING
News

Young Thug's Brother Unfoonk Takes Plea Deal in YSL Case

He becomes the fifth defendant to plead out before next month’s trial.
By Devin
12.21.2022
News

Memphis Rapper Big Scarr Dead at 22

Gucci Mane mourned the loss of his protégé on Thursday.
By Devin
12.23.2022
News

Tory Lanez' Father Outraged Over Guilty Verdict in Megan Thee Stallion Trial

He called the conviction the “worst miscarriage of justice this world has ever seen.”
By Devin
12.24.2022
News

Nicki Minaj Buys $20 Million Hidden Hills Mansion

The rap queen has a new place to call home.
By Devin
12.24.2022
View More

Sponsored Stories