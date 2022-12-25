News Getty Images Barack Obama Shares His Favorite Songs of 2022 / 12.25.2022

It’s that time of the year again.

With just a week left in the year, former President Barack Obama has revealed his favorite songs of 2022. From Beyoncé to SZA, the 44th President of the United States remains on the pulse when it comes to music.

Obama’s 25-song playlist kicks off with Kendrick Lamar’s Grammy-nominated song “The Heart Part 5” and includes Ari Lennox’s “POF,” Bad Bunny’s “Tití Me Preguntó,” and Rosalía’s “Saoko.”

And no playlist is complete without Beyoncé, whose Renaissance hit “Break My Soul” makes the cut. Other Obama-approved jams include Steve Lacy’s “Sunshine” featuring Fousheé and Koffee’s “Pull Up,” while Burna Boy’s smash “Last Last” and Ayra Starr’s “Rush” also receive a co-sign.

The presidential picks round out with SZA’s “Shirt,” Lizzo’s “About Damn Time,” and Adam Blackstone and Jazmine Sullivan’s “‘Round Midnight.”

In addition to music, Obama has shared his favorite movies and books of the past year.

“I always enjoy sharing my end of year music playlist with all of you — and this year we heard a lot of great songs. Here are some of my favorites,” wrote Obama, while asking for suggestions from his followers.

See Obama’s year-end selections below.