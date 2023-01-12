New Music Getty Images Offset and Hit-Boy Team Up on '2 LIVE' / 01.12.2023

Offset gets back to the music.

The Migos rapper heads to the club with Hit-Boy on his first release of the year, “2 LIVE,” which was released in partnership with Patron.

On the Uncle Luke-inspired anthem, Offset drops some party-ready rhymes while rapping over Hit-Boy’s bouncy production.

Offset has been working on his sophomore solo album, which was delayed in the wake of Takeoff’s death. The follow-up to his 2019 debut Father of 4 previously spawned tracks including the Baby Keem-produced “54321” and “Code” featuring Moneybagg Yo.

Offset continues to grieve the tragic loss of his cousin. “Shit not easy fake smiling and shit tryna keep walking with my head up,” he recently tweeted.

Last week, Quavo paid tribute to Takeoff on his heartfelt single “Without You.”