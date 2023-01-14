Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

Getty Images

Kim Kardashian 'Hates' Kanye West's New 'Wife' Bianca Censori

By Devin
  /  01.14.2023

Kim Kardashian is not a fan of Kanye West’s new wife.

Earlier this week, it was reported that the rapper married Bianca Censori, who has worked as an architectural designer for Yeezy for a couple years. But one person that won’t be thrilled about the news is Ye’s ex-wife.

According to Page Six, the Skims founder “has long despised Censori for no obvious reason.” She reportedly suspected that “there was a certain frisson” between the two.

“Kim hates her,” said an insider, who adds, “She’s pretty. And Kim hates pretty girls.”

It was reportedly well known that Kim didn’t like Censori and believed that she was interested in more than a professional relationship with her employer.

The couple recently tied the knot in a private wedding ceremony, but didn’t get a marriage certificate to make their union legal. They were later seen wearing wedding rings while being photographed at a Beverly Hills hotel.

It’s unclear how long they’ve been dating, but Censori has worked at Yeezy since November 2020 where she holds the title of “head of architecture.”

Back in December, West hinted at his relationship on his song “Censori Overload,” named after his new wife.

Following their wedding, the couple headed to Utah for their honeymoon. According to the Daily Mail, Ye and his 27-year-old bride vacationed at the five-star Amangiri resort last week.

News
Kanye West
Kim Kardashian

TRENDING
News

Kanye West Marries Yeezy Architect Bianca Censori in Secret Ceremony

The couple reportedly said “I do” and exchanged rings.
By Devin
01.13.2023
News

Takeoff Shooting Happened Over Loaded Dice, Says Family Friend

Comedian Shawty recalls what allegedly led to the fatal shooting.
By Devin
01.11.2023
News

Mariah Carey Reportedly Wants 'Primary Custody' of Twins With Nick Cannon

The decision comes amid the recent arrival of Cannon’s 12th child.
By Devin
01.10.2023
News

Tory Lanez's Mugshot Has Been Revealed

The photo surfaced weeks after he was convicted of shooting Megan Thee Stallion.
By Devin
01.12.2023
View More

Sponsored Stories