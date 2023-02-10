Trailers Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Watch the First Trailer for 'Fast X' Starring Vin Diesel, Ludacris, and Jason Momoa / 02.10.2023

The Fast & Furious franchise is revving up once again.

After much anticipation, the first trailer for Fast X was released on Friday. The 10th installment in the blockbuster action franchise features returning stars including Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, John Cena, Jason Statham, Helen Mirren, and Charlize Theron, as well as new cast members Brie Larson and Rita Moreno. The late Paul Walker also appears in flashback scenes from Fast Five.

Jason Momoa is introduced as the new villain Dante, son of Brazilian drug kingpin Hernan Reyes, who seeks revenge after feeling wronged by Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel).

“You will never be able to break my family,” Dom tells Dante during one action-packed scene.

Directed by Louis Leterrier (Transporter, The Incredible Hulk), Fast X marks the first of the final two films in the franchise, which began 22 years ago.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Leterrier revealed that Fast X will touch on every Fast film in some way.

“It’s been a quarter of a century — Dom has been fighting for justice for a quarter of century, and this little snowball picked up speed and became an avalanche,” he said. “And now it’s tumbling down towards him and you’re going to see that. We can only finish this franchise looking back in the rear-view mirror, looking forward but also seeing what’s chasing us.”

The trailer is soundtracked by a new song from YG and Ty Dolla $ign called “Let’s Ride,” which samples The Notorious B.I.G. and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony’s classic “Notorious Thugs.”

Fast X opens in theaters on May 19.