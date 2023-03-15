News Marcus Ingram/Getty Images Hurricane Chris Found Not Guilty of Murder / 03.15.2023

Hurricane Chris has been acquitted on all counts in his murder trial.

Following a seven-day trial, a grand jury found the Louisiana rapper not guilty in connection with the 2020 shooting death of Danzeria Farris Jr.

“Tonight I was found not guilty of second degree murder and illegal possession of stolen things,” the 32-year-old, whose real name is Christopher Dooley, said in a statement to The Shade Room. “I wanna thank God, my attorneys at the Washington & Wells law firm, and my family for standing with me as my life was on the line.”

Dooley, best known for his 2007 hit “A Bay Bay,” was indicted in October 2020 for second-degree murder in connection with the June 2020 slaying.

Farris, 32, was fatally shot at a Texaco gas station in Shreveport after he and Dooley got into a fight over Dooley’s vehicle. He died after being taken to a hospital for multiple gunshot wounds.

Dooley originally told police that he was acting in self-defense and that Farris was trying to steal his car. However, investigators said that surveillance video “showed that Dooley did not act in self-defense.” The 2016 Mercedes-Benz was reported stolen out of Texas, and Dooley was charged with illegal possession of a stolen vehicle.

During closing arguments, the prosecution speculated that Dooley gunned down Farris because he was too close to the $10,000 he had in his car, reports KLFY-TV.

The four-man, eight-woman jury deliberated on Tuesday and reached its not guilty verdict by 9 p.m. the same day.

“We are excited,” Hurricane Chris’ attorney Alex Washington told reporters, per XXL. “We are proud of the jury. Finally, a jury that had the courage to say that he’s not guilty. Everybody in Shreveport is not guilty. This system is flawed sometimes. He have poor investigation. It was a poor investigation that has affected Mr. Dooley’s life since 2020. So, I appreciate the courage of the community to say, ‘No. Say, not guilty.'”