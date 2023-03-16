New Music Lionel Hahn/Getty Images Usher Returns With Sultry New Single 'GLU' / 03.16.2023

Usher is back, baby.

The R&B icon turns up the heat on “GLU,” his first new music in three years. Nearly 20 years since topping the charts with “Yeah,” he reunites with Lil Jon and Sean Garrett on the sultry track, which he teased with an equally steamy video starring Lori Harvey.

“I just love that glu / That slides down you whenever we start touchin’ / It gets all on you, all on me from fu**in’ / That’s when that glu done got you,” Usher sings in a falsetto.

“‘GLU’ is such an authentic song for this time,” Sean Garrett told Rap-Up. “Based on the feeling of the record, there’s a lot of soul in this song. It’s been a long time since we’ve heard such a super sexy record that felt very seductive, and this vocal performance is at its finest.”

Expect even more music from Usher as he gears up for his first album since 2016. “Of course Usher and I are also working on doing an unbelievable album together,” added Garrett. “We’re following this record up with a couple of monsters for the clubs and the world!”

“GLU” marks Usher’s first release since partnering with Gamma, the new company founded by former Apple Music executive Larry Jackson. Back in September, he celebrated the 25th anniversary of his second album My Way by releasing an expanded edition with three new tracks.

You can catch Usher live in Las Vegas on his “My Way” residency, which runs through July. He will also headline the Lovers & Friends Festival this May.