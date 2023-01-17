News Getty Images Mariah Carey, Usher, Chris Brown, & Missy Elliott Join Lovers & Friends Festival Lineup / 01.17.2023

You know they had to do it again.

After making its debut last year, Lovers & Friends is returning for 2023 with another dream lineup. Presented by Usher, who is also on the bill, this year’s festival will feature performances from hip-hop and R&B megastars like Mariah Carey, Missy Elliott, 50 Cent, and Chris Brown.

The one-day event will take place May 6 at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds and also includes Nelly, Lil’ Kim, Eve, Christina Aguilera, Da Brat, Busta Rhymes, Miguel, Summer Walker, Jhené Aiko, Bryson Tiller, Bow Wow, and Omarion.

The legendary lineup continues with En Vogue, BLACKstreet, Beenie Man, Master P, Sean Paul, The Diplomats, JoJo, Remy Ma, and many more.

After being postponed twice due to the coronavirus pandemic, the festival was finally held last May with performances from Usher, Lauryn Hill, TLC, Lil’ Kim, Ludacris, and more.

Tickets will be available for pre-sale starting Friday, Jan. 20 at 10 a.m. PST. See the full lineup below.