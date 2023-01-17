Mariah Carey, Usher, Chris Brown, and Missy Elliott

Getty Images

Mariah Carey, Usher, Chris Brown, & Missy Elliott Join Lovers & Friends Festival Lineup

By Devin
  /  01.17.2023

You know they had to do it again.

After making its debut last year, Lovers & Friends is returning for 2023 with another dream lineup. Presented by Usher, who is also on the bill, this year’s festival will feature performances from hip-hop and R&B megastars like Mariah Carey, Missy Elliott, 50 Cent, and Chris Brown.

The one-day event will take place May 6 at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds and also includes Nelly, Lil’ Kim, Eve, Christina Aguilera, Da Brat, Busta Rhymes, Miguel, Summer Walker, Jhené Aiko, Bryson Tiller, Bow Wow, and Omarion.

The legendary lineup continues with En Vogue, BLACKstreet, Beenie Man, Master P, Sean Paul, The Diplomats, JoJo, Remy Ma, and many more.

After being postponed twice due to the coronavirus pandemic, the festival was finally held last May with performances from Usher, Lauryn Hill, TLC, Lil’ Kim, Ludacris, and more.

Tickets will be available for pre-sale starting Friday, Jan. 20 at 10 a.m. PST. See the full lineup below.

News
Chris Brown
Mariah Carey
Missy Elliott
Usher

TRENDING
News

Lil Durk Seemingly Disses Gunna for Taking Plea Deal in YSL Case

The alleged diss appears on a snippet of a new Durk song.
By Devin
01.15.2023
News

Kim Kardashian 'Hates' Kanye West's New 'Wife' Bianca Censori

Ye married the Yeezy architect in a private ceremony.
By Devin
01.14.2023
News

Juice WRLD's Ex-Girlfriend Ally Lotti Arrested for Drugs and Theft

The 29-year-old was released from jail after posting bond.
By Devin
01.15.2023
News

Drake Says He 'Wouldn't Be Anywhere Without' Fabolous

He credited the Brooklyn rapper for influencing “everything for me.”
By Devin
01.16.2023
View More

Sponsored Stories