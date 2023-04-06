News Kris Connor/Getty Images Coolio's Cause of Death Revealed / 04.06.2023

Coolio’s cause of death has been revealed.

The “Gangsta’s Paradise” rapper died as a result of fentanyl, a family spokesperson tells TMZ. According to the coroner’s report, he also had traces of heroin and methamphetamines in his system.

His friend and longtime manager, Jarez Posey, said investigators determined Coolio’s asthma and longterm use of cigarettes also played a factor in his death and his body’s inability to fight back.

Coolio died on Sept. 28, 2022 at the age of 59. He was visiting a friend’s house in Los Angeles when he went to the bathroom and didn’t come back. His friend grew concerned and went to check on him, only to find Coolio laying on the floor.

Paramedics arrived and attempted to resuscitate Coolio for 45 minutes before pronouncing him dead. At the time, it was suspected that he suffered cardiac arrest and there were no signs of foul play pending a coroner’s report.

Born Artis Leon Ivey Jr., Coolio was best known for his 1995 hit “Gangsta’s Paradise,” which was featured on the soundtrack to Dangerous Minds starring Michelle Pfeiffer. The song spent three weeks at No. 1 and won a Grammy for Best Rap Solo Performance.

Coolio’s family is keeping his legacy alive. His six kids plan to honor their father with documentaries and film as well as a posthumous album, Long Live Coolio, which would have been his first studio album since 2009’s From the Bottom 2 the Top. The first single, “TAG ‘You It,'” arrived last month featuring Too $hort and DJ Wino.