Don Toliver performs onstage during day 2 of Rolling Loud Los Angeles

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Don Toliver Announces 'Love Sick Tour'

By Devin
  /  04.04.2023

Don Toliver is bringing Love Sick to a city near you this summer.

Following the release of his third studio album, the Cactus Jack singer has announced dates for his “Love Sick Tour” with special guests Pi’erre Bourne and more.

Produced by Live Nation, the 17-city trek kicks off June 18 in Denver and makes its way across North America, with stops in Toronto, New York, Houston, and Los Angeles before wrapping July 16 in San Francisco.

The tour comes in support of Love Sick, which was released in February featuring appearances from Justin Bieber, Future, Wizkid, Brent Faiyaz, and more. It was followed by a deluxe edition with four additional tracks, including “Embarrassed” with Travis Scott.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 7 at 10 a.m. local time, with a pre-sale beginning Wednesday, April 5 at 10 a.m.

Love Sick Tour 2023 Dates

June 18 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium
June 20 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
June 22 – Toronto, ON – RBC Echo Beach
June 23 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
June 25 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway
June 26 – Philadelphia, PA – Skyline Stage at The Mann
June 29 – New York, NY – The Theater at MSG
July 1 – Washington, DC – The Anthem
July 2 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater
July 4 – Charlotte, NC – Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
July 5 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy
July 8 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall
July 9 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
July 11 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater
July 13 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre
July 14 – Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theater
July 16 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic

News
Tours
Don Toliver

