Don Toliver Announces 'Love Sick Tour' / 04.04.2023

Don Toliver is bringing Love Sick to a city near you this summer.

Following the release of his third studio album, the Cactus Jack singer has announced dates for his “Love Sick Tour” with special guests Pi’erre Bourne and more.

Produced by Live Nation, the 17-city trek kicks off June 18 in Denver and makes its way across North America, with stops in Toronto, New York, Houston, and Los Angeles before wrapping July 16 in San Francisco.

The tour comes in support of Love Sick, which was released in February featuring appearances from Justin Bieber, Future, Wizkid, Brent Faiyaz, and more. It was followed by a deluxe edition with four additional tracks, including “Embarrassed” with Travis Scott.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 7 at 10 a.m. local time, with a pre-sale beginning Wednesday, April 5 at 10 a.m.

Love Sick Tour 2023 Dates

June 18 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

June 20 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

June 22 – Toronto, ON – RBC Echo Beach

June 23 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

June 25 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

June 26 – Philadelphia, PA – Skyline Stage at The Mann

June 29 – New York, NY – The Theater at MSG

July 1 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

July 2 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater

July 4 – Charlotte, NC – Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 5 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

July 8 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall

July 9 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

July 11 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater

July 13 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

July 14 – Los Angeles, CA – YouTube Theater

July 16 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic