WATCH: Juice WRLD Posthumously Unleashes New "Cheese And Dope" Freestyle / 05.24.2023

It has been a little over three years since Juice WRLD passed away after suffering a seizure and cardiac arrest at Chicago’s Midway airport. One thing that many people knew about him was the magnitude of his lyrical abilities when it came to freestyling. With visual and audible proof on YouTube, the 999 rapper effortlessly smoked any instrumental that stood in his way — one popular video even showing the artist rap about random objects that were shown to him for nearly five minutes.

If you are a fan of Juice, you know that he recorded an immense amount of music before his untimely demise. Thanks to Lil Bibby and Juice’s estate, fans are gifted his art piece by piece. Yesterday (May 23), a video of Juice WRLD freestyling over Project’s classic “Cheese and Dope” beat was uploaded to his YouTube.

Juice WRLD becomes the 6th highest certified rapper of all time. 🐐 pic.twitter.com/1MKoMLHiRm — unity (@999_unity_) May 23, 2023

It was released in good faith to help celebrate the five-year anniversary of Juice WRLD’s debut album, Goodbye & Good Riddance, which featured the RIAA diamond certified hit single “Lucid Dreams.” Shot by Steve Cannon and Chris Long, “Cheese and Dope Freestyle” shows the late rapper sitting on a couch spitting his infectious bars with an unblemished flow.

Garnering over 770,000 views in less than 24 hours, fans worldwide shared their appreciation for Juice WRLD and his undeniable talent in the comment section. NLE Choppa did the honors by giving his flowers first. “The way he can freestyle like it’s a fluent language is out the world talented!” he said. “It’s so crazy to see how much raw talent and potential he had. There will no one else like Jarad ever. Rest in peace Juice, your fans won’t forget you,” another fan shared.

Check out the freestyle now and let us know your thoughts! Long live Juice WRLD.

