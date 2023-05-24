Lil Durk and DaBaby

Mat Hayward/ Stringer via Getty Images and Prince Williams/ Contributor via Getty Images

Lil Durk Details Confronting DaBaby Surrounding NBA YoungBoy Collaboration

By DJ First Class
  /  05.24.2023

Lately, there has been a lot of talk on social media surrounding the beef between Lil Durk and NBA YoungBoy. Dating back to the fatal shooting of King Von almost three years ago outside of an Atlanta hookah lounge, there has been tension between Durk’s camp and the Never Broke Again imprint. Last year, DaBaby joined forces with YoungBoy for their Better Than You album in the midst of all the madness.

Apparently, OTF affiliate Memo600 did not take too kindly to the link up, sharing some unwelcoming energy towards the Charlotte rapper via Instagram. This, in turn, lead to a war of words between the two — which DaBaby ultimately alleged that Lil Durk “waved the white flag” in his DM.

Smurk does not usually do interviews, but he joined Akademiks on his “Off The Record” podcast earlier this week to provide some clarity on the matter. DaBaby felt the need to get some words off his chest via social media when it first went down. “It ain’t a gang, city, N**GA, or neighborhood in da WORLD scary enough to make BABY pick & choose who to get money wit n**ga,” he said.

During the conversation, the “All My Life” rapper confirmed that he reached out to DaBaby, but denied Baby’s recollection of what happened. “I’m like, ‘Hey fam, whatever you got going on when y’all doing a tape, that’s y’all.’ You feel me?” Durk said. “That’s when the other bulls**t came out, ‘Waving the white flag in my DM.’”

The OTF general went on to explain that he and DaBaby ended up having an in-person talk during one of Future’s tour stops earlier this year and were able to hash things out. “I pulled him in a room. Not on no ‘come here!’ I was like, ‘Check it out,’” he stated. “He’s like, ‘What?’ ‘That’s small s**t, little s**t. Let’s get to the money. You see what they tryna do to you?” he continued. “We don’t have no beef. Why? I don’t give a f**k ’cause you did an album with that man. That s**t sold how much?’”

Ultimately, they were able to let bygones be bygones. With any luck, they will hit the studio and cook up some heat for the fans sooner than later. Check out the conversation below!

News
Lil Durk
NBA YoungBoy
DaBaby
Lil Durk
NBA YoungBoy

TRENDING
News

Chris Brown Officially Says Goodbye To "20- To 40-Song Albums"

“Been locked in the studio,” Brown wrote.
By Regina Cho
05.19.2023
News

Rick Ross and DJ Envy's Car Show Beef is Getting Personal

Rick Ross and DJ Envy are going blow for blow on Instagram ahead of their ...
By Ahmad Davis
05.22.2023
New Music

Lil Meech Stars As Summer Walker’s Side Dude In New “Pull Up” Video

‘CLEAR 2: SOFT LIFE’ is available now.
By Regina Cho
05.19.2023
News

Lil Durk Addresses Gunna: "If you a rat, you a rat"

Lil Durk explains his stance on rats during a new interview with DJ Akademiks.
By Ahmad Davis
05.22.2023
View More

Sponsored Stories