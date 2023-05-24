News Mat Hayward/ Stringer via Getty Images and Prince Williams/ Contributor via Getty Images Lil Durk Details Confronting DaBaby Surrounding NBA YoungBoy Collaboration / 05.24.2023

Lately, there has been a lot of talk on social media surrounding the beef between Lil Durk and NBA YoungBoy. Dating back to the fatal shooting of King Von almost three years ago outside of an Atlanta hookah lounge, there has been tension between Durk’s camp and the Never Broke Again imprint. Last year, DaBaby joined forces with YoungBoy for their Better Than You album in the midst of all the madness.

Apparently, OTF affiliate Memo600 did not take too kindly to the link up, sharing some unwelcoming energy towards the Charlotte rapper via Instagram. This, in turn, lead to a war of words between the two — which DaBaby ultimately alleged that Lil Durk “waved the white flag” in his DM.

I’ve been following Akademiks for 9-10 years now & the clips from that interview with Durk is so cringeworthy Like the instigating he doing between lil Durk & youngboy wild — Niccolò Màlckaveli (@Malckaveli) May 24, 2023

Smurk does not usually do interviews, but he joined Akademiks on his “Off The Record” podcast earlier this week to provide some clarity on the matter. DaBaby felt the need to get some words off his chest via social media when it first went down. “It ain’t a gang, city, N**GA, or neighborhood in da WORLD scary enough to make BABY pick & choose who to get money wit n**ga,” he said.

During the conversation, the “All My Life” rapper confirmed that he reached out to DaBaby, but denied Baby’s recollection of what happened. “I’m like, ‘Hey fam, whatever you got going on when y’all doing a tape, that’s y’all.’ You feel me?” Durk said. “That’s when the other bulls**t came out, ‘Waving the white flag in my DM.’”

The OTF general went on to explain that he and DaBaby ended up having an in-person talk during one of Future’s tour stops earlier this year and were able to hash things out. “I pulled him in a room. Not on no ‘come here!’ I was like, ‘Check it out,’” he stated. “He’s like, ‘What?’ ‘That’s small s**t, little s**t. Let’s get to the money. You see what they tryna do to you?” he continued. “We don’t have no beef. Why? I don’t give a f**k ’cause you did an album with that man. That s**t sold how much?’”

Ultimately, they were able to let bygones be bygones. With any luck, they will hit the studio and cook up some heat for the fans sooner than later. Check out the conversation below!

