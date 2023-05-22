News Johnny Nunez / Contributor via Getty Images Lil Durk Addresses Gunna: "If you a rat, you a rat" / 05.22.2023

Lil Durk has been making significant headlines ahead of his forthcoming album, Almost Healed. In the last few weeks, fans have seen him going back and forth with NBA Youngboy, 6ix9ine, and now he is addressing his issue with Gunna. Following the news of the Atlanta-based emcee’s release from prison, Durk went viral for unfollowing his past collaborator. Rappers like Lil Baby, Polo G, and more seemed to have followed suit after a video was released of the “Pushing P” performer admitting that YSL was a gang during the trial.

The rapper was released from prison to mixed reactions from social media. Shortly after the news dropped of the YSL affiliate being home, Meek Mill posted and deleted a welcome home post on Instagram. Many fans are awaiting comment from Young Thug on whether they should accept Gunna. Lil Durk told DJ Akademiks, “If you a rat, you a rat” when asked if he believes Gunna told during the YSL trial.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DJ Akademiks (@akademiks)

Plenty of speculation has been about whether rappers would feel comfortable collaborating with Gunna after his early release from prison. Lil Durk passionately exclaimed, “I hate all rats. If you ever told, or ever tell, I hate you with a passion. That took away half of my life, it took away my father, and that’s someone that I needed.” The Chicago-bred street lyricist is known for his principles. He does not condone snitching after dealing with his fair share of legal issues.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DJ Akademiks (@akademiks)

It will be interesting to see if there will be more disses toward Gunna on his next LP. Durkio vowed to make a positive turn in his life after releasing his J. Cole-assisted single, “All My Life.” The upbeat, kid-friendly single is a new direction for the fast-rising rap veteran. The full interview with DJ Akademiks will be available on his “Off The Record” podcast via Spotify today (May 22) at 4 p.m ET.