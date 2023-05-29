New Music Tim Mosenfelder/Contributor via Getty Images Lil Durk Promos New Album By Going Fishing With Morgan Wallen / 05.29.2023

On Friday (May 26), Lil Durk released his eighth studio LP, Almost Healed, a 21-song effort with a wealth of assists from Alicia Keys, J. Cole, Future, 21 Savage, Kodak Black, and more. On Sunday (May 28), the Chicago emcee posted an image of him fishing with Morgan Wallen, who originally appeared on the 7220 standout “Broadway Girls.” The Tennessee artist also appeared on the Almost Healed standout “Stand By Me.”

In 2022, Durk spoke on his relationship with Wallen during a run-in with TMZ. “My boy,” Durk said. “He ain’t no racist. That’s my boy. We had a long talk. He had his public situation… I vouch for him, and he good. He ain’t canceled. I talked to him. When I say you ain’t canceled, you ain’t canceled.”

Back in 2021, Wallen fell into controversy after being caught on camera saying a racial slur. Despite this, Durk remained firm to TMZ on his collaborator’s character. “Last year, I had dropped my album. It was called The Voice. In my eyes, I’m like, ‘Ain’t nobody else dropping. We’re going number one. I’m celebrating early,'” Durk stated. “Then they called, like, ‘You’re number two.’ So I’m like, ‘Who’s number one?’ He dropped the same day I dropped, and he was number one for 10 weeks. So I DM’d him. I’m like, ‘Man, we gotta do something. Just lock it in.’ And we was choppin’ it up, and he was telling me, like, ‘We got the little situation going on.’ He was like, ‘When it’s the right time.’”

Almost Healed follows 2022’s 7220, which was named after the address of Durk’s grandmother. The 17-song project, which boasted collaborations alongside Future and Summer Walker, became the Chicago talent’s first solo No. 1 on the Billboard 200. Months after its initial drop, a Reloaded edition of 7220 arrived with 13 songs and assists from the likes of Moneybagg Yo, EST Gee, A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, and Ella Mai. Check out Durk and Wallen’s recent connection below.