Lil Durk Shares New "Pelle Coat" Video

In most cases, rappers would drop off a single ahead of their album release to promote for a few weeks — but not Lil Durk. The Chicago rapper is strategically unloading the clip to properly advance his new album, Almost Healed, which is set to drop at midnight. The meaning behind the album’s title also adds substance to the music with Durk healing from past traumas.

Today (May 25), the OTF boss blesses fans with another freebie before the official album release. Dropping off a two-for-one in his new “Therapy/Pelle Coat” visual, Durk joined forces with Alicia Keys to provide a cinematic experience.

Lil Durk was in his bag on Pelle Coat you gotta really listen to what he’s saying pic.twitter.com/YiZNvfr2il — JSP 🤍 (@JSP4PF) May 25, 2023

Keys serves as Durk’s therapist in the opening optic, asking him questions about his mental surrounding the deaths of his loved ones King Von and DThang. She also pointed out the fact that he is like a warrior after all he has been through. From the internet trolls repeatedly telling him to “Slide 4 Von” and other trials and tribulations, Smurk looks to ultimately prevail in the long haul.

In the “Pelle Coat” part of the video, Durk is seen riding in the backseat of a truck around his neighborhood. Its simplicity did the song justice as he rapped about the streets, his upbringing, how he is accused of sacrificing Von amongst other topics. Taking to social media, the “Ahh Haa” rapper explained what the album represents.

“As The Voice, I’m speaking for us all and what we go through that everyone may not realize. Many young men like myself have faced some sort of trauma in their lives,” he stated. “This album is a representation of what transpires through difficult situations and the processes we go through while healing. First, my father in prison for 26 years. Almost Healed. Then, losing my dawg King Von. Almost Healed. Next, losing my brother. Almost Healed. Having to endure a pain like no other. Almost Healed. May 26, The Voice will be heard. Almost Healed. Still Healing, Durk Banks.”

