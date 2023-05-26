New Music Lil Durk’s cover for ‘Almost Healed’ album Lil Durk Proves He's 'Almost Healed' On New LP / 05.26.2023

There has been an endless buzz around the release of Lil Durk’s newest album, Almost Healed. With each drop, the Chicago hip hop superstar has leveled up to new heights. Following his impactful new single “All My Life” with J. Cole, the hype train would not stop. Now, the day has come when fans can dive into his anxiously awaited eighth full-length offering.

Almost Healed is poised to be one of the biggest blockbuster releases in the rap world. The “Voice of the Heroes” rapper recently made waves after sitting down with DJ Akademiks for his “Off The Record” podcast. The media personality asked the Windy City-bred superstar all the questions people wanted to hear.

There have been viral clips with Durk speaking about his stance on Gunna, his relationship with India, his love for Young Thug, and his beefs with NBA YoungBoy and 6ix9ine. This two-part interview showed the “Laugh Now, Cry Later” artist has dealt with plenty of things since the release of his last project.

Lil Durk on Gunna 'That Man Told..If You a Rat.. You a Rat. Should Have kept your Mouth Closed. I Love Thug.' – Full Episode Drops at 4 PM Eastern on Off The Record podcast. pic.twitter.com/ismrITheue — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) May 22, 2023

Almost Healed is filled to the brim with star power. The project starts with R&B icon Alicia Keys, who also stars in the music video for “Therapy Session/Pelle Coat.” The two unlikely collaborators connect for one of Durk’s most vulnerable records.

The rest of the 21-track LP showcases Lil Durk’s growth as an emcee and song creator. With features from Future, 21 Savage, Kodak Black, and Juice WRLD, it doesn’t get much more significant. Durk also shows off his ability to stand alone as “The Voice” with solo records like “Never Again” and “300 Urus.”

The album comes on the heels of Lil Durk’s first Billboard Hot 100 single, “All My Life.” The radio-friendly single has over 80 million worldwide streams and over 20 million YouTube views on the accompanying music video in under three weeks!

Lil Durk is prepping for his “Sorry For The Drought” Tour featuring Kodak Black, DD Osama, and NLE Choppa. Produced by Live Nation, the 27-city tour kicks off on July 28 at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheater in Tampa, making stops across the U.S. in Brooklyn, Chicago, Los Angeles, and more. The last date wraps in Phoenix at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre on Sept. 7.

The wait is over. Stream Lil Durk’s new album, Almost Healed, via Alamo Records today!