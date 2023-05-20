Paras Griffin/ BET/ Contributor via Getty Images Kendrick Lamar Joins Beyoncé For Remix to "America Has a Problem" / 05.20.2023

Kendrick Lamar wowed fans with an exciting surprise guest verse on Beyoncé’s remix to “America Has a Problem.” This is the second time the Pulitzer Prize-winning emcee has hopped on a track with the “Dangerously In Love” singer. Lamar used his verse to address AI technology, Billboard’s 50 Greatest Rappers of All Time list, and Universal Music Group. This track comes amidst the highly touted “Renaissance World Tour.”

Kendrick Lamar starts the track with his normal swift and furious flow. The “DNA” rapper did not take the moment of creating a song with Beyoncé for granted. The Compton-bred emcee raps, “Even Billboard, they know, after Hov, rightfully so,” to address his placement on Billboard and Vibe’s 50 Greatest Rappers of All Time list.

The “Loyalty” bar spitter claims that “Even AI gotta practice cloning Kendrick” in a slick double-entendre that alludes to users making AI-generated songs and Allen Iverson’s classic “practice” speech. He also asserts that Universal Music Group is “playing possum” during his noteworthy addition to the standout record from Renaissance.

Kendrick Lamar has been relatively quiet musically in 2023, following his now Grammy Award-winning album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers. Therefore, the elusive rap superstar is seemingly gearing up for his next endeavor after announcing his departure from Top Dawg Entertainment. He is now all in on a new venture with Dave Free, pgLang.

Although America may have a few problems, there’s no problem with the Carter family’s financial situation. The famed couple of JAY-Z and Beyoncé has been in the news for recently purchasing the most expensive home ever in California history.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z have bought the most expensive home ever sold in California at $200 million, TMZ reports. pic.twitter.com/d2Y4lozIx7 — Pop Base (@PopBase) May 19, 2023

The 30,000-square-foot home is located in the middle of Malibu. TMZ reported that the couple paid $200 million for the property, making it the most expensive home ever sold in the entire state. This is the country’s second most expensive real estate deal, only coming second to an NYC apartment that sold for $238 million.

Press play on the high-energy bop from Beyoncé and Kendrick Lamar below!