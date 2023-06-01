New Music Kevin Winter/GA/Contributor via Getty Images Metro Boomin Recruits NAV, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, And Swae Lee For "Calling" / 06.01.2023

This Friday (June 2), fans will get to check out both Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and its accompanying soundtrack, the latter of which was helmed by Metro Boomin. On Wednesday (May 31), the decorated producer blessed the masses with a new single from the forthcoming compilation titled “Callin,” a melodic offering that features NAV, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, and Swae Lee. The track sees the artists putting their hearts on their sleeves for their respective love interests.

“Just to save you, I’d give all of me, I can hear you screamin’ out, callin’ me, it’s my fault, made you fall for me, so to save you, I’d give my all, just to save you, I’d give all of me, I can hear you screamin’ out, callin’ me, it’s my fault, made you fall for me, so to save you, I’d give my all, let me be your hero…”

Viewers can also check out a matching lyric video filled with colorful scenes from the film. Much of the clip shows the chemistry between Miles Morales and fellow teen-turned-superhero Gwen Stacy, all of which perfectly matches the song’s emotionally charged subject matter.

As previously reported by Rap-Up, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Music From & Inspired by the Motion Picture) will boast additional appearances from Lil Wayne, Don Toliver, Future, 2 Chainz, Coi Leray, JID, Lil Uzi Vert, Offset, A$AP Rocky, 21 Savage, and more. On the same day as the arrival of “Callin,” many of those aforementioned artists were present during Sony’s official Across the Spider-Verse premiere, where they were joined on the red carpet by starring actors Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Brian Tyree Henry, Luna Lauren Vélez, Issa Rae, and Daniel Kaluuya. Press play on Metro Boomin, NAV, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, and Swae Lee’s big collaboration below.