Drake Celebrates Adonis' 5th Birthday with Superhero-Themed Party

By Devin
  /  10.12.2022

Super Adonis turns five.

Drake pulled out all the stops while celebrating his son’s 5th birthday on Tuesday (Oct. 11). Drizzy rented out an arcade for the superhero-themed party for his “twin.”

The birthday boy appeared to have a blast, playing arcade games and shooting hoops as his proud dad captured the moments on a camcorder. Adonis and his friends also enjoyed a magic show and a visit from Spider-Man himself, who signed an autograph for the birthday boy.

Drake shared photos from the party where he was joined by Adonis’ mother Sophie Brussaux and his OVO squad.

“Happy 5th to my twin,” Drake wrote in his caption, while his mom paid tribute to her baby boy with a gallery of pics.

“Joyeux anniversaire mon amoureux…5 ans déjà,” she wrote. “I’m so proud of the beautiful human you are growing up to be. We’ve done a great job @champagnepapi.”

Adonis also received birthday wishes from Drake’s famous friends including DJ Khaled, Chance the Rapper, and Bun B. Lil’ Kim commented, “HBD young King!” while Nicki Minaj wrote, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY CUTE BOY!!!!!!!”

Drake and Sophie welcomed Adonis in Oct. 2017 and have been co-parenting. “I been hot since the birth of my son,” Drake raps on the Certified Lover Boy track “Champagne Poetry.” “Co-parent of the year, we figured out a rapport.”

News
Drake

