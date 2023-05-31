News Craig Barritt/Contributor via Getty Images Metro Boomin Reveals A Slew Of Features For Upcoming 'Across The Spider-Verse' Soundtrack / 05.31.2023

This Friday (June 2), Marvel fans will head into theaters to see Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse, the sequel to 2018’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. According to Variety, projections have the animated flick collecting $80 million at the box office during its opening weekend — more than double that of its predecessor. Currently, the Shameik Moore and Hailee Steinfeld-led vehicle holds a 95 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

In addition to the web-slinging film, its soundtrack will boast appearances from a wealth of hip hop stars. In a series of comic book-styled images that appeared on Tuesday (May 30), the project’s curator, Metro Boomin, confirmed heavyweights like Don Toliver, Future, Coi Leray, Swae Lee, Lil Uzi Vert, Offset, and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie. Lil Wayne, Nas, 2 Chainz, 21 Savage, and JID rounded out what is expected to be an impressive compilation.

.@MetroBoomin is bringing his powers to Spider-Man: Across the #SpiderVerse. 🎧 More reveals and exclusives like this now on the @SonyPictures YouTube. pic.twitter.com/mfsfGzomGH — Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse (@SpiderVerse) February 22, 2023

In a promotional clip shared by Sony (above), writers Phil Lord and Chris Miller opened up about partnering with the St. Louis talent. “If anybody is going to make something that feels like it’s [Miles Morales’] experience, that guy knows what he’s doing.” Miller stated.

In 2022, Metro Boomin liberated his sophomore studio offering, HEROES & VILLAINS, a 15-song effort with collaborations alongside many of the aforementioned rappers. The album received both critical and commercial acclaim, bringing the producer his third No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 185,000 first-week album-equivalent units sold. A short movie accompanied the release that starred Morgan Freeman, Young Thug, and Gunna.

As previously reported by Rap-Up, Metro brought his HEROES & VILLAINS aesthetic to Coachella this past April, complete with appearances from Future, Diddy, The Weeknd, and more. In a social media post, he spoke on his big performance while revealing that he and Pluto are working on a joint LP together.

Check out some of Metro‘s big artist announcements below.