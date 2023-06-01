News Christopher Polk/Contributor via Getty Images SZA Opens Up About Touring, Her BBL, And More In New Interview / 06.01.2023

On Wednesday (May 31), ELLE Magazine published a new feature with SZA that provided candid details about her life and career thus far. One of the main topics was the success of her sophomore LP, SOS, and its supporting tour, which the TDE talent admitted having initial concerns about.

“Had the first three shows of my tour gone poorly, would the rest of my dates have been sold out?” She asked. “Would those people be outside waiting in line by the time we got to LA? No. All it takes is, what, three poorly shot TikTok videos to basically decide that this tour is not worth coming to see.”

She continued by speaking to cancel culture and the way that fame is “all really fickle.” “I know that people don’t love me because love is really unconditional, and I’m one scandal away from being canceled indefinitely like anyone else,” the chart-topper explained. “I’m grateful that they like my art and that it speaks to them, and it connects and tethers all of us together in this weird way. It’s dope, but it’s also still a string that could be cut at any moment.”

In another part of said feature, SZA opened up about her highly publicized Brazilian butt lift that she sang about on the aforementioned album’s title track. “I treat my butt like a purse,” she quipped. “It’s just there to enhance whatever else. And that’s why I paid for it, because it works all by itself.” The “Kill Bill” singer made it clear that her decision to have the surgery done was not the result of “industry pressure,” stating that she “succumbed to her own eyes in the mirror” and “always wanted a really fat a** with less gym time.” Check out SZA’s full interview with ELLE here.