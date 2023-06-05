News Shareif Ziyadat/Contributor via Getty Images Cardi B Blasts Critics After Being Accused Of Dissing Ice Spice At Summer Jam / 06.05.2023

On Sunday (June 4), fans packed into UBS Arena for HOT 97’s Summer Jam, complete with performances from Lola Brooke, NLE Choppa, Coi Leray, Fivio Foreign, French Montana, The LOX, and more. Headlining the long-running festival was Cardi B, who kept the crowd moving with a slew of her current hits. At one point, she began playing the Annie classic “Tomorrow,” which segued into “Tomorrow 2,” her collaboration alongside GloRilla. While this was taking place, the giant screen behind her flashed images of the aforementioned film’s main character twerking — a move that many felt was a shot at Ice Spice, who hit the Summer Jam stage earlier that evening.

Not long after the event was over, Cardi appeared to address the accusations during an Instagram Live session. “For y’all motherfuck**s that’s on Twitter tryna be messy, please, cut the bulls**t,” she stated. “Come on now. First of all, y’all been wanting me to be messy all day. Y’all wanted me to be messy on the song… nah, please, come on now. Cut the bulls**t, please. Get the mop. Y’all being too messy and y’all being annoying. Thank you everybody. We outside. And make sure y’all download ‘Put It On The Floor Again.'”

Back in 2022, Cardi shared a version of Ice Spice’s breakout hit, “Munch (Feelin’ U),” with a verse of her own. After an overwhelming response, she told fans that she was “just having fun” and there wasn’t an official remix to expect. This past May, the “Bodak Yellow” emcee seemingly defended Ice Spice after many called her an industry plant.

“When it comes to other female rappers’ success that’s happening now, some females are going to come up faster than others,” Cardi explained. “The labels are putting money behind the girls who people are listening to. So if you feel like somebody is coming really fast, that’s because y’all [are] listening to them… You can’t hate on nobody else’s come up.”

Watch Cardi B’s aforementioned response to her detractors below.