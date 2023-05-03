News Cardi B Shows Off Cooking Skills in Viral Spicy Bowl Challenge / 05.03.2023

Fresh from her appearance at the Met Gala, Cardi B hit the kitchen to show off her culinary skills as part of the viral Spicy Bowl TikTok challenge.

The Grammy-winning rapper whipped up her own spicy bowl with ingredients including Big Mama pickled sausages from 7-Eleven and “lots and lots of hot sauce.” As a stunned Offset looked on, she added red peppers and pickles into a plastic container.

Her recipe also called for jalapeños, pepperoncinis, and smoked paprika for “color and flavor.” She topped it off with eggs and Old Bay Seasoning.

After she was done, she had her family take the taste test. Offset and the couple’s kids, Kulture and Wave, gathered in the kitchen to try their mom’s concoction.

Offset gave it his approval, but Kulture wasn’t as impressed, taking a bite before screaming and running away.

“Soooo i did the viral spicybowl for my baby 🌶️HOPE YALL TRY IT!!” Cardi captioned the clip, which already has 4 million views.

Watch Bardi spice it up.